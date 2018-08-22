Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.85

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.32%. analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

