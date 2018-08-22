Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 112.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 34.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 88.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Gollnick sold 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $676,179.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,676.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Gollnick sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $36,589.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,295.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $1,205,483. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.83 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.38. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. Cutera had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

