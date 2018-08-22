Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,730 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,014,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 708,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 605,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.62. Varonis Systems Inc has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 17,931 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $1,464,783.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 20,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,552,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,294.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,083 shares of company stock worth $23,643,180. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

