Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.30 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $367,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $195,736.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,584,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $3,772,570. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

