Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

