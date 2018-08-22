Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

