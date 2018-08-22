Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,561 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.80% of Dril-Quip worth $34,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 46.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after buying an additional 346,745 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 47.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE DRQ opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.