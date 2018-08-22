DRDGOLD (DRD) Given News Impact Score of 0.08

Media stories about DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DRDGOLD earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.342799607577 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DRD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

