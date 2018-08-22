Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPS. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter valued at about $386,605,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2,811.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,420,000 after buying an additional 1,316,746 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,777,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 589,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after buying an additional 412,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,343,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $3,621,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,947,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

DPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

