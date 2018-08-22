Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,245 shares of company stock worth $7,011,239 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

