Douglas H. Morse Sells 688 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $62,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COLM opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBR & Co cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

