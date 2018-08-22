DomRaider Price Up 6.9% This Week (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, DomRaider has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $107,042.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00262393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00148929 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032505 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider’s genesis date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

