Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Lowered by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

NYSE:D opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

