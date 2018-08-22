Dominion Energy Inc (D) Holdings Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

NYSE D opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

