Dollar General Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.97 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

DG opened at $107.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $108.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 8,228.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,050,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,066 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 35.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 140.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,345,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 786,382 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,987,000 after purchasing an additional 711,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dollar General by 182.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,641,000 after purchasing an additional 672,761 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

