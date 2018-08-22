Document Security Systems (DSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
DSS opened at $1.24 on Monday. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.16.
In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 214,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $300,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Document Security Systems
Document Security Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. The company's DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries.
