Document Security Systems (DSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

DSS opened at $1.24 on Monday. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 214,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $300,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. The company's DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.