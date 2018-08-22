Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.24).

In other news, insider David Edward Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £48,500 ($61,996.68).

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC engages in the production of natural gas and crude oil in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It has interests in the oil and gas properties in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

