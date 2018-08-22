DigitalDevelopersFund 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (DDF)

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market capitalization of $82,152.00 and $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00261353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00148706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032809 BTC.

About DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund’s genesis date was June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

