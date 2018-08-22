Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.26

Headlines about Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dicks Sporting Goods earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the sporting goods retailer an impact score of 44.9980197611058 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.