Despegar.com (DESP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.01

Media stories about Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Despegar.com earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7193313222284 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. UBS Group cut Despegar.com from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

DESP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 3,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,888. Despegar.com has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

