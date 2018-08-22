Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 92,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 347.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 23.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $429,453.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,255,080.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $47,070.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,861. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.