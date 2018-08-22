Dell Technologies (DVMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dell Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6466627965479 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVMT shares. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE DVMT opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

