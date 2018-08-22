Delek Group Ltd. Buys 4,400 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 24,755.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,728,416,000 after purchasing an additional 463,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $78,823,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $76,080,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 38.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,573,000 after purchasing an additional 250,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $343.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.