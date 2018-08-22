Delek Group Ltd. Acquires 220,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (LEN)

Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 162.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 197,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.2% in the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 102,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

