Dawson James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pareteum Corp (TEUM)

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) – Research analysts at Dawson James lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Pareteum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. Dawson James analyst R. Wasserman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TEUM stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Pareteum has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pareteum by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,245,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 351,325 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 42.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 50,516.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 789,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 15,397.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 168,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 86,374 shares during the period.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.