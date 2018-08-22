Davita Inc (DVA) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 2,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 528,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 508,124 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

