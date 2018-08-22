Datum Price Up 13.2% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Datum has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $149,367.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00263940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00148635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010591 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,410,542 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

