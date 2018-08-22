Darsek (KED) Trading Up 54.3% Over Last Week

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded up 63.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Darsek coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Darsek has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. Darsek has a total market cap of $108,808.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Darsek alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041858 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004425 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00240000 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Darsek

Darsek is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 23,965,372 coins. Darsek’s official website is ked.scificrypto.info

Darsek Coin Trading

Darsek can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Darsek using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Darsek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darsek and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.