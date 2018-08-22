DarkLisk (DISK) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. DarkLisk has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DarkLisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DarkLisk has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.02173201 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000574 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004564 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk (DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

