Daqo New Energy (DQ) versus DSP Group (DSPG) Critical Analysis

Daqo New Energy (NASDAQ: DSPG) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 28.32% 23.80% 13.12% DSP Group -1.28% 3.71% 2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.82%. DSP Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than DSP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $352.85 million 1.02 $92.84 million $8.50 4.04 DSP Group $124.75 million 2.28 -$3.00 million $0.17 74.41

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats DSP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, IoT and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

