Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 2,883 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $277,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,661,000. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,117,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

