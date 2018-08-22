Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 2,883 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $277,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:WMT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
