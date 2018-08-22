Dakota Wealth Management Invests $751,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% in the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after acquiring an additional 402,869 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

