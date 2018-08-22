Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.66 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.53.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

