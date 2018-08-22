Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $120.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.