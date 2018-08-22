Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 197,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,021,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,957,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.