Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $3,821,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

