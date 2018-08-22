Cubic (CUB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Cubic (NYSE:CUB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cubic earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.178782109791 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
CUB stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.15 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $77.35.
The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.85%.
Several research analysts have commented on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.
In related news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $215,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cubic
Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).
