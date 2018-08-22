CRTCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $110,060.00 (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 90.2% lower against the dollar. One CRTCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRTCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CRTCoin Profile

CRT is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom . CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

