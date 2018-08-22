Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE CRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,711. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.