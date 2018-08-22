Critical Analysis: Brighthouse Financial (BHF) versus AXA (AXAHY)

Brighthouse Financial (OTCMKTS: AXAHY) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brighthouse Financial and AXA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 2 12 2 0 2.00 AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus price target of $57.21, indicating a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than AXA.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial -7.88% 5.58% 0.35% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $6.84 billion 0.74 -$378.00 million N/A N/A AXA $111.32 billion 0.55 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.63

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brighthouse Financial does not pay a dividend. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats AXA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.