Credit Suisse Group (CS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

CS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,218,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 620,051 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 115.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

