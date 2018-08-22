Cowen Inc Class A (COWN) versus Gamco Investors (GBL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cowen Inc Class A (NYSE: GBL) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen Inc Class A and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc Class A -5.64% 5.69% 1.39% Gamco Investors 24.59% -141.26% 72.93%

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cowen Inc Class A does not pay a dividend. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Cowen Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cowen Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cowen Inc Class A and Gamco Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc Class A $658.78 million 0.66 -$60.88 million N/A N/A Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.09 $77.80 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cowen Inc Class A.

Volatility & Risk

Cowen Inc Class A has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cowen Inc Class A and Gamco Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen Inc Class A presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Cowen Inc Class A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cowen Inc Class A is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Cowen Inc Class A Company Profile

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

