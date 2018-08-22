Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) Receives GBX 411.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 411.25 ($5.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 426 ($5.45) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 335 ($4.28) to GBX 430 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 1,799,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.15), for a total value of £5,848,849.50 ($7,476,478.97). Also, insider Nicholas Worrall sold 13,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.26), for a total value of £43,999.29 ($56,243.50).

CSP stock opened at GBX 331.80 ($4.24) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.90 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.77).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

