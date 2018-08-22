Coty (COTY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 300,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,699,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

