Coty (COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY19 guidance to 0.74-0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coty to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

