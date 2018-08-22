CottonCoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (COTN)

CottonCoin (CURRENCY:COTN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CottonCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. CottonCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $7,695.00 worth of CottonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CottonCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CottonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00258509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00147596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00031811 BTC.

CottonCoin Coin Profile

CottonCoin’s total supply is 4,616,281 coins. CottonCoin’s official website is cottonco.in . CottonCoin’s official Twitter account is @CottonCoin

CottonCoin Coin Trading

CottonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CottonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CottonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CottonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CottonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CottonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.