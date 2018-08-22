Costain Group PLC (COST) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.15

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Costain Group stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 444 ($5.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,539. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 406.96 ($5.20) and a one year high of GBX 494.50 ($6.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Jacqueline de Rojas bought 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,011.80 ($19,189.31).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

