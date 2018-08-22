Costain Group (COST) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 431.50 ($5.52) on Wednesday. Costain Group has a 1-year low of GBX 406.96 ($5.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 494.50 ($6.32).

In other Costain Group news, insider Jacqueline de Rojas bought 3,194 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,011.80 ($19,189.31).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.