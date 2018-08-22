Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,356,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after purchasing an additional 381,536 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,919,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,692,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $293,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,636.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.