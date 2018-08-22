Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 68.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CORT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $145,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 105,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 876,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.70. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

